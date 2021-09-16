      Weather Alert

Canton Man Gets 21 to Life for March 2020 Killing

Jim Michaels
Sep 16, 2021 @ 5:50am
Tahi Nelson (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 41-year-old Canton man will serve 21 years to life in prison.

This, after being sentenced Wednesday in the March 2020 shooting death of 40-year-old Renee Russell.

A Stark County jury last week found Tahi Nelson guilty of murder.

He plans to appeal.

The mother of four was shot in the head while inside a vehicle parked on Harmont Avenue near 22nd Street NE.

The two had been in a relationship.

