Canton Man Gets 21 to Life for March 2020 Killing
Tahi Nelson (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 41-year-old Canton man will serve 21 years to life in prison.
This, after being sentenced Wednesday in the March 2020 shooting death of 40-year-old Renee Russell.
A Stark County jury last week found Tahi Nelson guilty of murder.
He plans to appeal.
The mother of four was shot in the head while inside a vehicle parked on Harmont Avenue near 22nd Street NE.
The two had been in a relationship.