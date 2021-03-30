Canton Man Joins Girlfriend, Getting 3 Years in Child Locked in Dog Cage Incident
Derek Mayle and Lillian Cottrell (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 31-year-old Canton man who along with his girlfriend kept a 7-year-old child locked in a dog cage for several month entered a guilty plea to felony child endangerment charges on Monday.
Derek Mayle was then sentenced to three years in prison.
29-year-old Lillian Cottrell is already serving the same prison term for the same charges.
The youngster weighed around 27 pounds when removed from the 5th Street NE home last September.