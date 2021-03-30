      Weather Alert

Canton Man Joins Girlfriend, Getting 3 Years in Child Locked in Dog Cage Incident

Jim Michaels
Mar 30, 2021 @ 5:48am
Derek Mayle and Lillian Cottrell (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 31-year-old Canton man who along with his girlfriend kept a 7-year-old child locked in a dog cage for several month entered a guilty plea to felony child endangerment charges on Monday.

Derek Mayle was then sentenced to three years in prison.

29-year-old Lillian Cottrell is already serving the same prison term for the same charges.

The youngster weighed around 27 pounds when removed from the 5th Street NE home last September.

