Canton Man Gets 3 Years in June Shooting Death of ‘Friend’

Jim Michaels
Jan 5, 2021 @ 6:48am
Tobiah Harshaw (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 43-year-old Canton man was sentenced to three years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend to death back in June.

Tobiah Harshaw also pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Harshaw picked up a gun belonging to 26-year-old Kyle Reedy of Massillon at a home on 5th Street SW.

Reedy was nearby when the gun accidentally fired and was killed.

