Canton Man Gets 3 Years in June Shooting Death of ‘Friend’
Tobiah Harshaw (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 43-year-old Canton man was sentenced to three years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend to death back in June.
Tobiah Harshaw also pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of reckless homicide.
Prosecutors say Harshaw picked up a gun belonging to 26-year-old Kyle Reedy of Massillon at a home on 5th Street SW.
Reedy was nearby when the gun accidentally fired and was killed.