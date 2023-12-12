Canton Man Gets 4 Years on Strangulation, Domestic Violence Conviction

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man convicted just last week of strangulation and felony domestic violence was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt handed down 31-year-old Devion Williams’ sentence under stricter strangulation sentencing guidelines that took effect last year.

Canton police say Williams choked, punched and dragged the female victim by her hair last April.

Her children reportedly witnessed the attack.