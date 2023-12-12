News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Gets 4 Years on Strangulation, Domestic Violence Conviction

By Jim Michaels
December 12, 2023 7:18AM EST
Devion Williams (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man convicted just last week of strangulation and felony domestic violence was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt handed down 31-year-old Devion Williams’ sentence under stricter strangulation sentencing guidelines that took effect last year.

Canton police say Williams choked, punched and dragged the female victim by her hair last April.

Her children reportedly witnessed the attack.

