Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer

By Jim Michaels
January 18, 2023 7:43AM EST
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February.

50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when he fired a shot.

No one was injured.

Burns was on parole for the shooting death of Perry Robinson in Canton in 2016.

He served just over three years in a state prison facility on an involuntary manslaughter plea.

Burns shot Perry Robinson in the head on Second Street NW in Canton in August of 2016.

