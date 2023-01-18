Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer
January 18, 2023 7:43AM EST
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February.
50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when he fired a shot.
No one was injured.
Burns was on parole for the shooting death of Perry Robinson in Canton in 2016.
He served just over three years in a state prison facility on an involuntary manslaughter plea.
Burns shot Perry Robinson in the head on Second Street NW in Canton in August of 2016.