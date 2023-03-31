Canton Man Gets 8 Years in Hammer Attack Last April

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Canton man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attacking his then on-and-off girlfriend with a hammer.

Tyler McNair was sentenced Thursday by Judge Natalie Haupt.

A jury had found him guilty of felonious assault earlier.

McNair attacked the victim last April after the two had spent the night at her brother’s Canton home, according to the investigation.

She accidentally set the house on fire and McNair tried to restrain her from escaping.

She suffered fractures to her head and arms as well as burns from the fire.

An attempted murder charge was dropped.