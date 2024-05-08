Canton Man Gets Probation for Brother vs Brother Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton man has been put on probation for three years for shooting his younger brother.

Christopher Billheimer had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault last week.

He had been charged with attempted murder.

Canton police say he shot 36-year-old Travis Billheimer, who was found by officers outside Christopher’s home on 14th Street NW near Fulton Road back in February.

The nature of any disagreement between the two isn’t known, though the younger man had been staying at the house.

The elder Billheimer could be sent to prison if he violates any terms of his probation.