Canton Man Headed Back Here to Face Child Sex Charges

Jim Michaels
Oct 13, 2021 @ 4:52am
(Jesse Naul)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has wrapped up a prison term on an unrelated conviction in Missouri.

Now he is being extradited to Stark County to face gross sexual imposition and child endangering charges.

33-year-old Chad Newman is accused in a perverse and disturbing incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

37-year-old codefendant Rebecca Romy is serving a five year prison sentence for her role in the 2017 incident.

