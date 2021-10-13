Canton Man Headed Back Here to Face Child Sex Charges
(Jesse Naul)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has wrapped up a prison term on an unrelated conviction in Missouri.
Now he is being extradited to Stark County to face gross sexual imposition and child endangering charges.
33-year-old Chad Newman is accused in a perverse and disturbing incident involving a 12-year-old girl.
37-year-old codefendant Rebecca Romy is serving a five year prison sentence for her role in the 2017 incident.