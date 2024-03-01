Canton Man Indicted, In Court, Accused of Shooting His Brother

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Arraignment Friday for the 38-year-old Canton man accused of shooting his own brother back on President’s Day.

Christopher Billheimer was indicted by a session of the Stark County Grand Jury on an attempted murder charge this week.

He was arrested shortly after the incident.

36-year-old Travis Billheimer was shot several times at the suspect’s home on 14th Street NW near Fulton Road.

that was not the younger man’s home address, but police say he had been staying there.