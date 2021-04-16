      Weather Alert

Canton Man Indicted in Elderly Driver Beating Incident

Jim Michaels
Apr 16, 2021 @ 4:20am
Travonce Backie (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 32-year-old Canton man accused in the violent beating of an elderly Canton Township man in a road rage incident from February has been indicted by a Stark County grand jury.

Among the counts, Travonce Backie is charged with felonious assault with a repeat violent-offender specification.

85-year-old Ralph White was beaten in the head as he sat in his car after the two mens’ vehicles collided on 8th Street NE near Republic Steel in Canton.

