Canton Man Indicted in Fatal Crash from September

Jim Michaels
Jan 4, 2021 @ 7:24am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Canton man has been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the traffic death of a city woman back in September.

Mice Alexander was indicted by the Stark County grand jury last week.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court records and police reports indicate Alexander was under the influence of alcohol and driving while his license was under suspension.

The two-vehicle crash at 9th Street and Dueber Avenue SW killed 20-year-old To’nia Davis and injured 21-year-old Tejona Jackson of Canton.

