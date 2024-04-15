Canton Man Indicted in March Shooting Incident

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Canton man has been indicted on attempted murder charges.

He’s accused of shooting a man standing in the roadway at the corner of 9th Street SW and Arlington Avenue in Canton last month.

Maxamillion McAllister also faces charges for having a weapon after a drug conviction from 2019.

The victim was shot several times and reportedly needed surgery.

McAllister is in court on Friday.