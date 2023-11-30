Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a traffic crash last month that Stark County prosecutors believe was no accident.

A session of the Stark County Grand Jury has indicted a 45-year-old Canton man on a murder charge.

Matthew Colopy is accused of running down and killing a neighbor with his car back in early October.

41-year-old Cateno Demetro was hit and killed along 48th Street NW, not far from Cleveland Avenue.

We don’t know of any motive for the incident.

Colopy was arrested shortly after the incident.

He remains jailed on $800,000 bond, set for arraignment on the indictment on Friday.