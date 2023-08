BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 51-year-old Canton man is dead in a one-vehicle crash on I-77 in Tuscarawas County Thursday evening.

The state patrol’s New Philadelphia post says Gary Powell’s pickup truck went off northbound 77 just north of the Bolivar exit.

He crossed the median and the southbound lanes, hitting some trees and a fence.

He died at the hospital.

The patrol says he was wearing a seat belt.