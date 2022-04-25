      Weather Alert

Canton Man Killed in Osnaburg Crash Involving 2 ATVs

Jim Michaels
Apr 25, 2022 @ 5:55am
OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Stark County man was killed and another seriously injured in a crash involving two ATVs in Osnaburg Township.

Steven Blouir who has a Canton address was dead at the scene Saturday night.

We don’t know the condition of John Barnhart of Louisville.

The State Highway Patrol says the two vehicles were side-by-side on Route 172 near Evening Star Avenue SE just east of East Canton when they sideswiped each other.

Blouir was thrown from his ATV, then struck by the Barnhart vehicle.

