Canton Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old Canton man is dead in a one-vehicle accident in southern Stark County late Sunday morning.
The State Highway Patrol says Patrick Havelock was passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the left berm when he lost control.
The car overturned and he was thrown from the vehicle.
That accident happened about halfway between the Fohl Road and Bolivar exits.