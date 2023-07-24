Canton Man Killed in Wayne Motorcycle-Van Crash

DALTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 57-year-old Canton-area motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County on Saturday morning.

The State Highway Patrol says Gerald Siegel was riding his motorcycle along Route 30 west of Dalton when a van crossed the divided highway median and drove into the path of the bike.

He was dead at the scene.

The van driver’s 2-year-old daughter who was a passenger was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment of injuries.

But her mother was not hurt.

No word on any charges.

Siegel had reportedly just moved to Canton from Wooster