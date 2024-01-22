Canton Man, Northern Ohio Task Force’s ‘Fugitive of Week’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Canton man is the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s Fugitive of the Week.

Deovion Harris is charged with aggravated menacing and aggravated burglary.

He’s accused of kicking in the door of a Canton woman’s home while carrying a gun.

That incident happened in November of last year, over Thanksgiving weekend.

Harris is also known to frequent the Cleveland area, according to the task force.

Here’s more from the U.S. Marshal Service:

Harris is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to Deovion Harris, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.