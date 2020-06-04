      Weather Alert

Canton Man on Parole Charged in City Shooting Incident

Jim Michaels
Jun 4, 2020 @ 4:53am
Jessie Butler III (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old Canton man on parole in connection with a Plain Township drive-by shooting in 2018 has been arrested again, charged with felonious assault.

This, for shooting at two teenage girls after robbing them of their cellphones and money last week, according to a Canton police report.

Jessie Butler III was arrested by federal marshals.

The girls were not injured in the Canton incident.

