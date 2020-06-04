Canton Man on Parole Charged in City Shooting Incident
Jessie Butler III (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old Canton man on parole in connection with a Plain Township drive-by shooting in 2018 has been arrested again, charged with felonious assault.
This, for shooting at two teenage girls after robbing them of their cellphones and money last week, according to a Canton police report.
Jessie Butler III was arrested by federal marshals.
The girls were not injured in the Canton incident.