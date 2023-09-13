Canton Man on Trial for Murder in Akron
September 13, 2023 8:54AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton man is on trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court.
He’s accused of going to an Akron man’s home to assist a Canton woman with a disagreement over a car, but killing the man instead.
Darrell Buchanan is charged with murder in the November 2022 shooting death of 38-year-old Joseph Hall at Hall’s Brandon Avenue home.
Meantime, you may recall that the Canton woman allegedly involved, 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, was found dead in a scrapyard in Canton Township back in April.