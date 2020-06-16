Canton Man Protests in Columbus, Now Facing Gun Charges Back Home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man seen protesting coronavirus restrictions at a Statehouse rally two months ago now faces federal gun charges.
Canton police say Matthew Slatzer had a .38-calibre weapon on him at the Fast Times Pub in Canton back in February.
The federal charges go back to a domestic violence conviction.
Police say Slatzer was intoxicated, so there are also local charges in the incident.