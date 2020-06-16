      Weather Alert

Canton Man Protests in Columbus, Now Facing Gun Charges Back Home

Jim Michaels
Jun 16, 2020 @ 4:13am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man seen protesting coronavirus restrictions at a Statehouse rally two months ago now faces federal gun charges.

Canton police say Matthew Slatzer had a .38-calibre weapon on him at the Fast Times Pub in Canton back in February.

The federal charges go back to a domestic violence conviction.

Police say Slatzer was intoxicated, so there are also local charges in the incident.

