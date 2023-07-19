Canton Man Receives Life Sentence in September 2022 Murder

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is headed to a state prison for at least the next 28 years.

That, for killing a “friend”.

Ryan Harmer got a life sentence on an aggravated murder charge on Tuesday.

He entered a guilty plea and is parole-eligible at 28 years.

He pleaded to all the charges and specifications he faced.

The victim 46-year-old Michael McCray was in the basement of his Ellis Avenue NE home last September when his wife tells police Harmer walked in and shot him in the chest.

No word on motive.

Harmer had even lived with the McCrays for a time.

It’s another senseless murder case in Stark County, with a victim deceased and the attacker off to prison for life.