Canton Man Recovering After Being Shot at City Park

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Canton man continues to recover after being shot at a city park Wednesday evening.

Canton police say 34-year-old Travis Massey was shot once at Nimisilla Park on O’Jays Parkway NE and was taken to the hospital.

He was able to speak to detectives.

Here’s more from the Canton Police Department:

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.