Canton Man Saddened at Fire Loss of Elgin NW Home

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau may come up with the cause for a Canton fire last week that displaces an elderly man.

The fire at 74-year-old Steve Boger’s Elgin Avenue NW home started on the porch and spread throughout the century home last Wednesday.

It’s a $70,000 total loss and will need to be taken down, according to the Canton Fire Department.

When Boger was asked by Channel 5 if there were hoarding conditions as the department has said, he admitted “pretty close”.

He says he’s a pottery collector, and also has had trouble cleaning up due to health problems.

No one was injured, but a pet cat was lost in the fire.