Canton Man Sentenced for Shooting Outside Area Bar
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man found responsible for the death of 22 year old Nigel Jackson was sentenced to 23 to 24 years to life in prison.
25 year old Travist Chester was found guilty of shooting Jackson to death outside of the R Bar and Grill, located on Wertz Ave. NW last May. On Friday he was sentenced for his crime.
Chester claims he was acting in self defense and that he was not trying to shoot Jackson. Instead he was shooting at another man who he claimed was pulling a gun on him.