News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Sentenced in August 2023 Park Shooting

By Jim Michaels
May 9, 2024 8:42AM EDT
Share
Canton Man Sentenced in August 2023 Park Shooting
Getty images

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Canton man is off to prison.

Seven to nine years was the sentence handed down to Aries Cantu on an attempted murder conviction.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month.

There were also gun specifications.

Cantu is accused of shooting 19-year-old Alexander Smith in the arm and shoulder in Harmont Park one night last August.

Smith suffered serious injuries.

Cantu was given credit for just over four months spent in the Stark County jail.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
3

Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly
4

UPDATE: Man Dead in Early Morning Canton House Fire, Arson Indicated
5

Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified