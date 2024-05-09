Canton Man Sentenced in August 2023 Park Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Canton man is off to prison.

Seven to nine years was the sentence handed down to Aries Cantu on an attempted murder conviction.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month.

There were also gun specifications.

Cantu is accused of shooting 19-year-old Alexander Smith in the arm and shoulder in Harmont Park one night last August.

Smith suffered serious injuries.

Cantu was given credit for just over four months spent in the Stark County jail.