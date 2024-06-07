Canton Man Sentenced in May 2023 Drug Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old Canton man has been sentenced to six to nine years in prison, accused of supplying the drugs that led to the death of a Massillon man last year.

Marcel Thomas pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug-related charges just before sentencing.

Prosecutors say he supplied a dose of fentanyl laced with an animal tranquilizer to a 33-year-old man back in May of last year.

He overdosed and died.

Thomas was indicted in November.