Canton Man Sentenced in October ’23 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Canton man last October, a 19-year-old man learned his fate on Thursday.

Savier Smiley will serve 16 to 21-and-a-half years in prison.

Smiley was found not guilty at trial of a more serious murder charge.

Canton police say he shot 37-year-old Dontae Crayton in the upper body, who later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened at a home the two along with Smiley’s mother shared on Maple Avenue NE near 19th Street.

Smiley could be in his 40s by the time he leaves prison.