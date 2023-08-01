Canton Man Sentenced to 20 to Life for March Shooting Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Canton man will do 20 years to life for the shooting death of his wife’s former husband.

Errol Frank III was sentenced on Monday, after being convicted of murder in a jury trial last week.

The mother of the 36-year-old victim Melvin Stevenson reportedly forgave Frank for his actions during her victim impact statement.

Stevenson was “hunted down and executed” by Frank, according to prosecutors.

The victim was shot in the back and head along O’Jays Parkway NE.

Frank is parole-eligible in 20 years.

His wife was once married to Stevenson.