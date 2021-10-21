      Weather Alert

Canton Man Sentenced to 30 to Life in New Phila Killing

Jim Michaels
Oct 21, 2021 @ 5:43am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton triggerman in a March shooting death in New Philadelphia was sentenced on Wednesday.

19-year-old Sajaad Butler got 30 years to life for killing Gaven Carlisle in what was supposed to be a drug deal in New Phila.

Butler had entered a guilty plea to an aggravated murder charge earlier.

The man that prosecutors say arranged that robbery 21-year-old Te Quan Franklin of Canton got 23 years to life last week.

Two others involved in the crime have not been identified.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
North Canton Mayor: Deal Pending With Meijer for KMart Property
Baker Leaving Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On