      Weather Alert

Canton Man Sentenced to 71-to-Life for Shooting Death of 65-Year-Old City Woman

Jim Michaels
Mar 22, 2022 @ 5:51am
Steps to Stark County Courthouse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 23-year-old Canton man convicted of murder in the August shooting death of 65-year-old Jenny Norris of Canton was sentenced Monday to 71 years to life in prison.

Terrel Lipkins had been found guilty at a jury trial last week.

He was driving the car from which shots were fired at three people standing outside a house on Belden Avenue SE near East Tusc.

One of those three people was Norris.

Testimony indicated Lipkins had gunshot residue on his shirt.

Norris family members spoke in court.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
St. Patrick's Day Sobriety Checkpoints in Stark County
State Patrol: More Meth in Ohio, It's Cheap
Lipkins Found Guilty in August Shooting Death of Canton Woman
Despite New Law, Sheriff Recommends Training for New Gun Owners
Connect With Us Listen To Us On