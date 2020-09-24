Canton Man Shot Dead in Same Neighborhood as Earlier Shooting
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Canton man is dead in the city’s latest homicide.
DeShaun Tucker died at the hospital Wednesday night.
Canton police say he was shot once in the chest near the intersection of 9th Street and Fulton Road NW and then taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
That crime scene is four blocks away from a shooting incident on Newton Avenue NW earlier in the day that sent two men to the hospital.
No word on if the incidents are related.