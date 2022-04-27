      Weather Alert

Canton Man Without Home Accused of Burning One Down

Jim Michaels
Apr 27, 2022 @ 4:49am
Hosie Williams (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homeless Canton man will be arraigned on arson charges Wednesday morning.

He’s accused of torching a vacant house owned by a Canton woman in the 700 block of 3rd Street NE earlier this month, according to court records.

35-year-old Hosie Williams was arrested on Monday.

Williams is also in trouble for failing to show up in court on a drug possession charge.

