Canton Man Without Home Accused of Burning One Down
Hosie Williams (Courtesy Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homeless Canton man will be arraigned on arson charges Wednesday morning.
He’s accused of torching a vacant house owned by a Canton woman in the 700 block of 3rd Street NE earlier this month, according to court records.
35-year-old Hosie Williams was arrested on Monday.
Williams is also in trouble for failing to show up in court on a drug possession charge.