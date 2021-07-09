      Weather Alert

Canton Man, Woman Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Toddler

James Krivanek
Jul 9, 2021 @ 6:49am
Mary Guarendi and Kevin Walker (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton couple has been indicted on murder charges in the disturbing death of their 17-month-old son.

24-year-old Mary Guarendi and 29-year-old Kevin Walker both remain jailed on $2 million bond.

City police found little Kevin Walker Jr underneath a pile of furniture inside a home on Maple Avenue NE back in May.

The chairs, couches and such had been dropped on him.

