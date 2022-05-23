      Weather Alert

Canton Man, Woman Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash

Jim Michaels
May 23, 2022 @ 5:03am

MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night.

The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.

The SUV was hit by a tractor trailer rig.

It then caught on fire.

Both victims were dead at the scene.

The semi driver and a passenger were not hurt.

The southbound lanes of 71 were closed for four hours.

The rig driver and a passenger were not hurt.

