Canton Man, Woman Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash
MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night.
The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.
The SUV was hit by a tractor trailer rig.
It then caught on fire.
Both victims were dead at the scene.
The semi driver and a passenger were not hurt.
The southbound lanes of 71 were closed for four hours.
