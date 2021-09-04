      Weather Alert

Canton Man’s Death in Plane Crash Being Investigated by OSP, FAA

Jim Michaels
Sep 4, 2021 @ 9:03am
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

WADSWORTH, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 74-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a plane crash in Medina County Friday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says Peter Knapp had just taken off from Wadsworth Municipal Airport when his small plane crashed into a pond.

Divers were brought in to recover the body.

No one else was on board.

The FAA is investigating.

That crash, about three miles south of the airport, between Rittman Road and Route 94.

