Canton Man’s Misdemeanor Conviction + Gun = Federal Charges

Jim Michaels
Sep 10, 2020 @ 7:26am
Matthew Slatzer (Stark County jail)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The federal government does not take well to people having guns after being convicted of a domestic violence charge, even if it’s a misdemeanor.

So 36-year-old Matthew Slatzer of Canton may see some prison time after pleading guilty to the count in a federal indictment.

Canton police responded to the call of an intoxicated man with a gun at a city bar back in February.

You may remember Slatzer for his alleged display of an anti-Semitic sign at a Columbus protest a few months back.

