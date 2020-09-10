Canton Man’s Misdemeanor Conviction + Gun = Federal Charges
Matthew Slatzer (Stark County jail)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The federal government does not take well to people having guns after being convicted of a domestic violence charge, even if it’s a misdemeanor.
So 36-year-old Matthew Slatzer of Canton may see some prison time after pleading guilty to the count in a federal indictment.
Canton police responded to the call of an intoxicated man with a gun at a city bar back in February.
You may remember Slatzer for his alleged display of an anti-Semitic sign at a Columbus protest a few months back.