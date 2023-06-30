Canton-Massillon Air Quality Index Sets Record

Wildfire smoke from Canada obscures the view of the Air Force Memorial across the Potomac River as seen from the roof of the State Department, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For five hours on Wednesday evening, the Canton area had the worst air pollution in the 23 years that data has been kept at the Air Pollution Control office of Canton City Public Health.

The hourly Air Quality Index registered over 300 that evening.

That’s considered “hazardous” for everyone to breathe.

And that fine particulate matter we were seeing in the air is a genuine health concern.

It is fine enough that it can reach deep into the lungs, and even get into a person’s bloodstream.

The Air Quality Index peaked at 317 Wednesday night.

The previous high was 172.

It’s also worth noting that Canton had the highest numbers in the state as that record was being set.

Air Pollution Control at the city’s health department says we were just in the right place at the right time.