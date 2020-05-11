Canton-Massillon Lower on List of Number of Small Businesses
McKinley Library and Museum (Brian Muntean)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The impact of the virus on small businesses is being felt harder in other areas than the Canton-Massillon metro, with 2.02 small businesses per 100 people.
Construction Coverage which provides tech support to the construction industry has the area closer to the bottom of the list among metropolitan areas.
Miami and Portland Maine have the highest number of small businesses per capita.