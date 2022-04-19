Canton-Massillon, Ohio Like Food Delivery
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub in New York. The three biggest food delivery companies, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, are suing the City of New York, Friday, Sept. 10, over its law to permanently limit the amount they can charge restaurants that use their services.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
SEATTLE, Washington (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Ohio, when the weather’s cold like Monday and Tuesday, we like our food delivered.
So it makes sense that we’re a top state for the number of delivery drivers per capita.
And Canton-Massillon stands at number ten among mid-size metro areas, with 5.4 delivery drivers per 1000 residents.
Dayton is tops at 6.6 per.
And Columbus and Cincinnati are in the top five for major metropolitan areas.
Seattle-based Porch Inc put together state stats based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data.