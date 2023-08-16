Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s more than an “indefinite furlough” now.

The owner of the Republic Steel plant in Canton sent a WARN closing notice to the mayor’s office on Monday.

The notice identifies 209 employees losing their jobs.

Most are with Steelworkers Local 1200.

The union had not received a closing notice as of Tuesday afternoon.

A union spokesman says a 90-day notice is part of the union contract.

Republic initially called it an “indefinite furlough” in their announcement last week.

WARN is an acronym for the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

A WARN notice is normally required 60 days before a larger employer shuts a facility down.