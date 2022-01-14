Canton Men Charged in Stolen Vehicle Case – Canton Man Killed
WHBC News
To men are now facing charges in connection with an incident in which a stolen vehicle led to a deadly crash.
Facing charges are 36-year old Andrew Taggert of Canton and 34-year old Jacob Lang of Canton. (See charges below)
Police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle from the 600 blk of WC Henderson St NE around Noon yesterday. A short time later the owner called back to report his vehicle was located at 4th and Lawn Ave NW. Officers responded and approached the vehicle.
The suspects in the vehicle did not obey officers orders to exit the vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed. Officers responding to the area to assist came upon a serious traffic crash at 4th and Harrison NW, approximately 3 blocks from where the vehicle fled.
City cameras captured the suspect vehicle violate the red light westbound on 4th and strike a vehicle lawfully in the intersection. The driver of the second vehicle – 42-year Jason Robinson of Canton, was killed.
Charges related to the crash are still pending prosecutor review.
Both Taggert and Lang appeared in court this morning. Bond was set at $100,000 – they remain in the Stark County Jail pending their next court appearance next week.
Andrew Taggert
Felonious Assault (F1)
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (F4),
Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer (M1)
Taggart also had two outstanding warrants for Theft.
Jacob Lang
Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault (F1)
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (F4)
Lang also had three outstanding warrants.