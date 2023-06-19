Canton Motorcyclist Dead in Perry Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64-year-old motorcycle operator with a Canton address is dead after hitting a car in Perry Township on Saturday afternoon.

The state patrol says Robert Dennis struck the car that had made a left turn in front of him at Whipple Avenue and 4th Street NW.

Troopers say the 36-year-old car driver failed to yield.

It’s the 8th traffic fatality in Stark County this year, and the first one in month.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the hospital.