News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Motorcyclist Dead in Perry Crash

By Jim Michaels
June 19, 2023 7:45AM EDT
Share
Canton Motorcyclist Dead in Perry Crash
Getty Images

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64-year-old motorcycle operator with a Canton address is dead after hitting a car in Perry Township on Saturday afternoon.

The state patrol says Robert Dennis struck the car that had made a left turn in front of him at Whipple Avenue and 4th Street NW.

Troopers say the 36-year-old car driver failed to yield.

It’s the 8th traffic fatality in Stark County this year, and the first one in month.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Neighbor's Genuine Concern Doesn't End Well in Canton
3

Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here
4

Canton Man Dead in Officer Involved Shooting Wednesday Night
5

Man, Woman Injured in NE Canton House Fire