Canton Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on 30th Street

A 27-year old Canton man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning on 30th Street NW. Canton Police say the accident happened in the 400 block of 30th street around 12:30am. They say James Townsley was driving his motorcyle west on 30th Street and it struck an SUV as it was turning east onto 30th Street from a residential driveway. Townsley was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time.