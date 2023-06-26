News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on 30th Street

By Pam Cook
June 26, 2023 9:44AM EDT
Share
Canton Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on 30th Street
AlphaMedia library

A 27-year old Canton man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning on 30th Street NW.  Canton Police say the accident happened in the 400 block of 30th street around 12:30am.  They say James Townsley was driving his motorcyle west on 30th Street and it struck an SUV as it was turning east onto 30th Street from a residential driveway.  Townsley was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time.

 

More about:
Canton
fatal
motorcycle

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning