Canton Moving Ahead With Health Building Remodel

By Jim Michaels
August 24, 2022 6:46AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s “step one” in the effort to update the Canton Health Department facilities inside the Sears building in downtown Canton.

City council, entering into a $108,000 contract with the Motter and Meadows architectural firm for design and contractual oversight of the project.

Plans include moving some offices to the unused second floor, and expanding nursing clinics on the first floor.

American Rescue Plan Act funding will be used to pay for the upgrade.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says design should take 3 to 6 months.

The health department has been at the current location since 1993.

