Canton Moving Forward on Major Broadband Fiber Initiative

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council this week gave first reading to an ordinance that greatly expands the city’s broadband fiber network.

The city is able to use $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to run fiber for the city’s traffic cameras and license plate readers.

That supports the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

Another $1 million will go for equipment for that purpose, with more fiber tying the city’s buildings together.

There’s also a plan that could bring high-speed internet to every household in the city.

This ordinance builds the “backbone” to that system, running fiber up and down major streets.

Construction should begin this fall…