Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police

Canton Police say a 22-year old man is now facing murder charges after he shot to death a person at a home on Dueber Avenue, SW early Monday morning. Officers arrived at the house and found the victim laying near the entrance to the address. The victim, 52-year old Gary Marx of Alliance, was unresponsive and suffered an apparent gunshot

wound to the neck. Marx was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at that time. After reviewing evidence with assistance from the Canton Police Real Time Crime Center, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 22-year old Jamarri Harper of both Canton and Cleveland. He was caught after he jumped from a second story window in an attempt to flee from officers.

Harper now faces charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and more. Harper is also wanted in Cuyahoga County for unrelated active warrants for

Aggravated Robbery , Robbery, Abduction and Grand Theft Auto.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police