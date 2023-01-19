Canton Murder Trial Includes Tales of Torture

Jeremy Morlock (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The murder trial of a Canton man is weaving a web of kidnapping and torture.

It provides some insight into what Joseph Pomeroy evidently went through before his body was found along a road in Canton Township last May.

That discovery was just beyond the city limits on Hardington Street NE.

44-year-old Jeremy Morlock is charged with aggravated murder in the killing of the 32-year-old Plain Township man.

First-day testimony had two other victims telling of disturbing beatings and even sodomization in the basement of a Correll Avenue NE home.

Three other defendants have entered guilty pleas.

A woman is also charged.

Pomeroy’s body was found in a blanket and plastic wrap, tied up with a chain and bungee cord