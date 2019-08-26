Canton Museum’s Gala a Big Success
Canton Museum’s Marketing and Events Manager, Danielle Attar was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning and talked about their Saturday evening gala.
The Canton Museum of Art and the Canton HeART Guild presented their 2019 gARTen event, “Polynesian Paradise”, on the Cultural Center for the Art’s lanai, Saturday, August 24th from 7pm – 12am.
While the figures aren’t yet in they raised a long of money that night through their auction, to help the Canton Museum of Art’s exhibitions and educational programs that reach over 44,000 people each year. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, art, music, themed food from over 25 local restaurants, cocktails, live/silent auction items and so much more!