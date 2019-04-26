Canton Needs To Brag More About Itself, Says Governor

(WHBC) – Echoing much of what he said in his State of the State speech last month, Governor Mike DeWine touched on children’s issues, drugs, and more during his address to the 105th Annual Dinner of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday night.

On with Canton’s Morning News, he says when it comes to economic development it all starts at home.

“In our administration we’re very focused on local communities because economic development springs from local communities.”

The governor says the area needs to brag about itself more, pointing to assets like the Pro Football Hall of Fame and First Ladies Library and Historic Site.

“We’ve got some big things going on in Stark County, especially with the 100th anniversary of the NFL coming up next year.”

Watch Pam’s full interview with DeWine below.